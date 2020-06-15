by In

Obituary:

STELLA JAYASENA NEE ABEYGUNERATNE

(ex Staff Medical Research Institute Borella, Sri Lanka)

9 June 1936 – 13 June 2020

Passed away peacefully in Sydney, Australia.

Beloved wife of Ukwatte Liyanage Jayasena (ex Bank of Ceylon).

Loving mother of Dilmini & Rajiv, mother-in-law of Devaka & Kamalini, affectionate grandmother of Savanthi, Kavindri, Kavin, Dinesh & Raminda (all residing in Australia).

Beloved sister of Iris, Melvin, Swarna, Anula, Percy (deceased), Justin (deceased) and Stanley (deceased).

May she attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana.

Private funeral to be held on Thursday 18th June. The service will be live streamed with details to be provided soon.