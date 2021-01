by In

Obituary: Susantha DE Alwis

Susantha DE Alwis – ST PETERS COLLEGE -PRE Seventies member passed away this morning AT Monash Medical Centre –Clayton Melbourne after an ILLNESS

For funeral details ETC please contact –His family on this Email Address Dianne Gonsalves dianeg_19@hotmail.com

May eternal rest be granted to his soul and may he rest in peace

Please pray for SUSANTHA S FAMILY DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME

Take care stay safe with gods blessings