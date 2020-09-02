Obituary: Walter Perumal

Hi Friends,

It is with a sense of sadness and dismay that I wish to advise

You that our dear friend Walter Perumal Passed away last night. He was the

devoted Husband of Cordelia and loving father of Collin, Wendell and Keith.

In my mind he will always be remembered as a true Gentleman

of the highest order and a role model to all of us who were lucky enough

to call him our friend.

Dear Walter you will be etched in our memories as a wonderful human being

and your love and friendship will linger in our hearts for ever.

May the peace of the Lord always be with you.

Bye bye friend.

Franklin & June







