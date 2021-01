Obituary: WELIKALA – VIOLA DORIS

WELIKALA – VIOLA DORIS – February 6,​ 1920 – January 1, ​2021. Wife of the late Dr. A.H.N. Welikala,​ Radiologist,​ sister of the late Herbert,​ Berty,​ Shelly,​ and Oliver Gunasekara and Beryl Welikala,​ loving mother of Nirmala,​ Nissanka,​ Roshan and Srimal,​ mother to Anura,​ mother-in-law of late Raju Rasiah,​ Marguerite,​ Ting Welikala,​ Ranjan Hulugalle and lndran (Mousie) Thurairatnam,​ grandmother of Asthika and Tania Welikala,​ Sheyanthi Welikala,​ Ranjan Hulugalle Jr. and Shyamica,​ Ruwan Hulugalle,​ Ramesh Hulugalle and Rehan Thurairatnam,​ great grandmother of Arthur,​ Felix and Tristan Hulugalle. Viola passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas on New Years day at age 100. Cremation in Las Vegas. Ashes will be interred at a later date in Colombo.