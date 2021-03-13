Odel.lk champions Soundarie David Rodrigo

Source:Island

Acclaimed Sri Lankan pianist and music director Soundarie David Rodrigo

In celebration of Women’s Day 2021, Sri Lanka’s largest online fashion retailer Odel.lk partners with widely-acclaimed Sri Lankan pianist and music director Soundarie David Rodrigo in the launch of her first main stream music video in both English and Sinhala languages – a first in the country.

This is the first of Odel.lk’s collaborations, as part of a powerful initiative named ‘Composed by Odel.lk’ that aims to bolster the careers of female artistes in Sri Lanka who are breaking boundaries and leading the way forward in the country’s music arena.

“We are deeply honoured to partner with Soundarie as she forays into the world of mainstream music, after years of being in the forefront of the Sri Lankan western classical music industry and having fostered much young talent herself. This is nothing but a promisingly positive beginning to the ‘Composed by Odel.lk’ initiative to empower female artistes in the country who are shaking up the status quo and pushing the boundaries of Sri Lankan music. While Odel.lk already offers everything possible to make women feel beautiful on the outside, we will continue to evolve and invest in this mission to empower our country’s female force from within by joining in their creative journeys. To be able to launch this platform on a day as significant as International Women’s Day 2021 is a cherry on top,” commented Softlogic Holdings PLC Group Marketing Director Desiree Karunaratne.

‘Complicated’ or ‘Mulawe Maya’ is Soundarie’s latest musical masterpiece, one that makes the history books as the first in the country to be released simultaneously in both English and Sinhala. With lyrics and melody penned by Soundarie in English and transcribed into Sinhala by Shehan Galahitiyawa, the two songs are brought to life with the fine voices of accomplished young, Sri Lankan musical talent Shehara Liyanage and Hirushi Jayasena. The breathtaking melody hums the complexities of human emotion, with a powerful lyrical body which beautifully narrates a woman torn between memories of the past and the reality of the present.