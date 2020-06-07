Oh, Pretty Woman – featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and The Orbison Brothers

Host Jamie Colby travels to Nashville, Tenn. to meet the sons of music legend Roy Orbison to see their discovery of a homemade cassette of one of their father’s never-released songs. Watch Jamie Colby talk about Entertainment on Strange Inheritance.

A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, produced by Don Reedman and Nick Patrick, features elegant and spirited arrangements of Roy’s best original vocal performances with the emotion and world-class musicianship of London s most beloved orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. A Love So Beautiful includes the timeless Roy tracks “Oh, Pretty Woman”, “You Got It”, “Crying” and more while breathing new life into fan favorites such as “Drove All Night” and the title track “A Love So Beautiful”. Additionally, the album will feature instrumental backing from “Roy’s boys”: his three sons Wesley, Roy Jr. and Alex; plus Roy’s grandson Roy Orbison III.







