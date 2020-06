OH TO BE IN SRI LANKA NOW THAT WINTER IS HERE: Its Rambutan season – DURIAN AND PLANTAINS TOO – Pix By Pradeep Pathirana

Vendors are seen selling Rambutan, Duriyan and Mangosteen along several streets of Colombo announcing the return of Rambutan season. People are also seen making a stop near the stalls to purchase the fruits. Pix By Pradeep Pathirana