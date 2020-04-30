OLD ANTONIAN SOLDIER ALASTAIR MACKENZIE CELEBRATES ANZAC DAY

Old Antonian ALASTAIR MACKENZIE was seen in his full military attire last Saturday (see photo) on the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand (ANZAC day) that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and “the contribution and suffering of all those who have served”.

Alastair served in the Australian Regular Army for 37 years after enlisting in January 1976. After retiring in 2015 having reached 60, Alastair served for a further 5 years in a part-time capacity before hanging the uniform ‘for good’ in Jan 2019. The attire will now be on display only on the ANZAC Day which is celebrated in Aus and NZ every year on the 25th April.

Alastair is also a proud recipient of the Nursing Service Cross awarded by Her Majesty The Queen as part of her birthday honour roll in June 2007. This award was given in recognition of outstanding devotion and competency in the performance of nursing duties or for an act of exceptional dedication in the performance of such duties.







