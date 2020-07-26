Old(er) Age – *A WINTER FRIEND*

Rather long but well worth reading in full by those of our age. Tony.

This is just a beautifully written piece.; and so true. Take a couple of minutes to read it. You’ll be glad you did.

*A WINTER FRIEND*

This article is so befitting for all of us… take time to ponder…

*AND THEN IT IS WINTER*

You know time has a way of moving quickly and catching you unaware of the

passing years. It seems like yesterday that I was young, just married, and

embarking on my new life with my mate. Yet in a way, it seems like eons

ago, and I wonder where all those years went.











I know that I lived them all. I have glimpses of how it was back then and

of all my hopes and dreams. But, here it is… the winter of my life, and

it catches me by surprise… How did I get here so fast? Where did the

years go and where did my youth go? I remember well seeing older people

through the years and thinking that those “older people” were years away

from me and that winter was so far off that I could not fathom it or

imagine fully what it would be like.

But, here it is…my friends are retired and getting grey… they move

slower and I see an older person in myself now. Some are in better and

some worse shape than me… but, I see the great change… Not like the

ones that I remember who were young and vibrant…but, like me, their age

is beginning to show and we are now those older folks that we used to see

and never thought we’d be.









Each day now, I find that just getting a shower is a real target for the

day! And taking a nap is not a treat anymore… it’s mandatory! Cause if

I don’t on my own free will… I just fall asleep where I sit!

And so… now I enter this new season of my life unprepared for all the

aches and pains and the loss of strength and ability to go and do things

that I wish I had done but never did!! But, at least I know, that though

the winter has come, and I’m not sure how long it will last… this I know,

that when it’s over on this earth… it’s over. A new adventure will

begin!









Yes, I have regrets. There are things I wish I hadn’t done… things I

should have done, but indeed, there are also many things I’m happy to have

done. It’s all in a lifetime.

So, if you’re not in your winter yet… let me remind you, that it will be

here faster than you think. So, whatever you would like to accomplish in

your life, please do it quickly! Don’t put things off too long!! Life

goes by quickly. So, do what you can TODAY, as you can never be sure

whether this is your winter or not!

You have no promise that you will see all the seasons of your life… so,

LIVE FOR TODAY and say all the things that you want your loved ones to

remember.. and hope that they appreciate and love you for all the things

that you have done for them in all the years past!!

*”Life” is a GIFT to you. The way you live your life is your gift to those

who come after. Make it a fantastic one.*

*Remember:* “It is Health that is real Wealth and not pieces of gold and

silver.”

~Your kids are becoming you……but your grandchildren are perfect!

~Going out is good.. coming home is even better!

~You forget names… but it’s OK, because other people forgot they even

knew you!!!

~You realize you’re never going to be really good at anything….

especially golf.

~The things you used to care to do, you no longer care to do, but you

really do care that you don’t care to do them anymore.









*~You sleep better on a lounge chair with the TV blaring than in bed. It’s

called “pre-sleep.”*

~You miss the days when everything worked with just an “ON” and “OFF”

switch..

~You tend to use more 4 letter words … “what?”…”when?”…???

~Now that you can afford expensive jewellery, it’s not safe to wear it

anywhere.

~You notice everything they sell in stores is “sleeveless?!”

~What used to be freckles are now liver spots.

~Everybody whispers.

~You have 3 sizes of clothes in your closet…. 2 of which you will never

wear.

*~But “Old” is good in some things:*

*Old Songs, Old movies …*

*and best of all, our dear …OLD FRIENDS!!*

*Stay well, “OLD FRIEND!” *







