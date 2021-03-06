Omalka – the hard working national rugby captain-Indika Welagedara

Full Name : Omalka Poorna Gunaratne

Hometown : Colombo

Status : Single

Birthday : February 8

Passions : Rugby and studies

Favourite : Colour Green

He played and captained school rugby team as a number eight for his alma mater Isipathana College, Colombo at the Inter School Rugby Championship. He then went on to captain the Sri Lanka National Under 19 fifteen a side rugby team in 2015 to become runners up at the Junior Rugby Asiad. He was the vice captain of the Sri Lanka National Under 21 team which won the Asian Sevens Championship for the first time in the country’s rugby history. Also, he had the honour of representing the Sri Lanka National Rugby Team in both formats of Sevens and Fifteens. At present, he plays club rugby for CH and FC team and he is the present Sri Lanka national captain in the XV a side team. Today we go ‘Off the Field’ with this hard working national rugby captain cum giant Omalka Gunaratne.

Q: What made you enter the world of sports?

My father’s influence

Q: Who has supported you the most?

It’s my father, mother and my family.

Q:What do you do for fun?

Playing rugby and I like to travel with my family.

Q: What are the priorities in your life?

To go overseas for higher studies enabling me to have a professional career..

Q: What was your most unforgettable incident?

Being part of the 2014 triple champions Isipathana College Rugby Team, Captain of the 2015 Sri Lanka National Team which became runners up at the Junior Rugby Asiad and being the vice captain of the Sri Lanka Under 21 seven a side rugby team, crowned as the Asian champions for the first time in the countrys rugby history.

Q: What is the greatest accomplishment in your life?

As a 19-year-old, representing the Sri Lanka National seven a side and fifteen a side rugby teams.

Q: If you had one day left to live, what would you do?

I’ll be spending the entire day with my whole family

Q: Who do you sometimes compare yourself to?

I won’t compare myself to anyone as I follow only myself, but whenever I can, I like to be like my father.

Q: What’s the best compliment you have received?

When Otago ITM coach John Latta complimented me for my performance through an email after seeing me playing at the Junior Rugby Asiad in Singapore.

Q: Are you happy with all your achievements?

Yes, with what I have achieved at this age, I am very happy.

Q: What’s your favourite movie?

Deep water horizon

Q Are you doing what you believe in, or are you settling for what you are doing?

Definitely I am doing what I believe in

Q: How would you describe yourself in two words?

Simple, honest