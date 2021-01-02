ONE DAY AT A TIME-A GOOD START FOR 2021
Look to this day:
For it is life, the very life of life.
In its brief course
Lie all the verities and realities of your existence.
The bliss of growth,
The glory of action,
The splendor of achievement
Are but experiences of time.
For yesterday is but a dream
And tomorrow is only a vision;
And today well-lived, makes
Yesterday a dream of happiness
And every tomorrow a vision of hope.
Look well therefore to this day;
Such is the salutation to the ever-new dawn!
Work so with ethical norms-and with no motives ulterior; And that my friend is to—Serve God
Poet Kalidasa;