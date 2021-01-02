ONE DAY AT A TIME-A GOOD START FOR 2021

Look to this day:

For it is life, the very life of life.

In its brief course

Lie all the verities and realities of your existence.

The bliss of growth,

The glory of action,

The splendor of achievement

Are but experiences of time.

For yesterday is but a dream

And tomorrow is only a vision;

And today well-lived, makes

Yesterday a dream of happiness

And every tomorrow a vision of hope.

Look well therefore to this day;

Such is the salutation to the ever-new dawn!

Work so with ethical norms-and with no motives ulterior; And that my friend is to—Serve God

Poet Kalidasa;