ONE THOUSAND MEN ARE WALKING – Written and illustrated by a 14 year old boy
Powerful.. Joshua Dyer (aged 14) was tasked at school to write a poem for Remembrance Day.
An hour later (without any help) he produced this..
ONE THOUSAND MEN ARE WALKING
One thousand men are walking
Walking side by side
Singing songs from home
The spirit as their guide
they walk toward the light milord
they walk towards the sun
they smoke and laugh and smile together
no foes to outrun
these men live on forever
in the hearts of those they saved
a nation truly grateful
for the path of peace they paved
they march as friends and comrades
but they do not march for war
step closer to salvation
a tranquil steady corps
the meadows lit with golden beams
a beacon for the brave
the emerald grass untrampled
a reward for what they gave
they dream of those they left behind
and know they dream of them
forever in those poppy fields
there walks one thousand men
Joshua Dyer 2019 (aged 14)
Lest we forget
This has to be shared. An incredible poem from 14 year old Joshua Dyer
Artist of the poignant painting: