Online Prayer Service and Reflection: by Rev Fr Srilal Fernando

Online Prayer Service and Reflection:
Date: Friday 21 August
Time: 8 pm (AEST)
Reflection is provided by: Rev Fr Srilal Fernando
We will be conducting the Rosary, the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Reflection as per the usual prayer service.
Zoom link:
https://zoom.us/j/261574411?pwd=cUwyaTQvTis3L1VZTDJkTXJWUnRnZz09
Meeting ID: 261 574 411
Password: 002688
Online Rosary Sessions (In English only):
Daily except on Fridays and Sundays
Time: 7.30 pm (AEST)
Zoom link:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74184297118?pwd=Qmx3cklqeEM1bllNSWZDNDBVY2hGdz09
Meeting ID: 741 8429 7118
Password: 1kFWM1
God bless you.
Regards,
Rukshan Anthony
Secretary, Sri-Lankan NSW Catholic Association
Leave a Reply