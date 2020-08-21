Online Prayer Service and Reflection: by Rev Fr Srilal Fernando

by In

Online Prayer Service and Reflection :

Date: Friday 21 August

Time: 8 pm (AEST)

Reflection is provided by: Rev Fr Srilal Fernando

We will be conducting the Rosary, the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Reflection as per the usual prayer service.

Zoom link:

https://zoom.us/j/261574411?pwd=cUwyaTQvTis3L1VZTDJkTXJWUnRnZz09

Meeting ID: 261 574 411

Password: 002688

Online Rosary Sessions ( In English only) :

Daily except on Fridays and Sundays

Time: 7.30 pm (AEST)

Zoom link:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74184297118?pwd=Qmx3cklqeEM1bllNSWZDNDBVY2hGdz09

Meeting ID: 741 8429 7118

Password: 1kFWM1

God bless you.

Regards,

Rukshan Anthony

Secretary, Sri-Lankan NSW Catholic Association