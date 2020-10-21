by In

Online Tutoring of Mathematics. Secondary: year 7- 12, TAFE and University

Master’s degree in Mathematics/Post Graduate Diploma in teaching Mathematics.

Certified Secondary Teacher in Mathematics in the USA and Canada

30 years of experience in teaching/tutoring in the USA, Canada, England and Sri Lanka

Proven performances by producing twice the No.1 ranked student in Sri Lanka in Mathematics at Cambridge GCE O/L examination in 2009 and 2011

Wasantha Hewage

(WhatsApp) +94775466065

E-mail: wasanthagar@yahoo.com

Well Qualified……

B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka, (1982)

M. A. in Mathematics, Bowling Green State University, USA, (1994).

Post Bachelor Diploma in Secondary Education in Mathematics, Wayne

State University, USA. (2004)



Certified…….

Certified Mathematics Teacher (Grades 7-12) in Michigan, USA and Ontario, Canada



Vastly Experienced……

Private Tutor in Mathematics (Jan. 1990- present)

Tutor individual students or small groups (Sri Lankan, English, Canadian and American syllabuses) from grade 7- 12 and university

Teacher at Lyceum International School, Sri Lanka (Jan. 2007 – Dec. 2011).

Taught Cambridge syllabus of IGCSE, Grade 9 and 10.

Student Teacher at Western International High School, Detroit, USA – (Sep.2003 – Apr. 2004).

Taught students of grades 11 and 12 AP Calculus, Pre-Calculus and Algebra.

Tutor at Grade Expectations Learning Centers, Ottawa, Canada – 3 years, (Sep. 1998 – Sep. 2001 and Feb. 2005 – June 2005).

Tutored grade 7-12 Mathematics.

Graduate Teaching Assistant at Mississippi State University, USA – 2 years, (Sep. 1994 – May 1996).

Taught sophomores College Algebra, Calculus and Statistics.

Graduate Teaching Assistant at Bowling Green State University, USA – 1.5 years, (Jan. 1990 – May 1991). Taught sophomores College Algebra and Calculus.



Proven Track Record….

Produced twice No.1 ranked student in Sri Lanka in Mathematics at Cambridge IGCSE examination in 2009 and 2011 while teaching at Lyceum International School, Nugegoda, Sri Lanka. Those students obtained 99% and 100% respectively.



My Teaching Style….

Student centered positive approach…

Starting with what he/she knows. Weak or underperforming, yet, motivated students are welcome

Planning an individual route plan to accomplish the goals

Explaining clearly to make them understand WHY and HOW while discouraging memorizing

Marking and grading homework

Giving Personal attention

Taking responsibility of the student’s growth

Correcting existing wrong methods and understandings

Making the subject of Mathematics interesting and fascinating

Motivating and encouraging learning in general

My engaging lessons are short, precise, and to the point, making learning focused, less challenging and a lot more fun.

Therefore, I invite you to join me for a fascinating journey in Mathematics

To sign up for a free one-hour session, please e-mail: wasanthagar@yahoo.com