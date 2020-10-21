Online Tutoring of Mathematics. Secondary: year 7- 12, TAFE and University
Master’s degree in Mathematics/Post Graduate Diploma in teaching Mathematics.
Certified Secondary Teacher in Mathematics in the USA and Canada
30 years of experience in teaching/tutoring in the USA, Canada, England and Sri Lanka
Proven performances by producing twice the No.1 ranked student in Sri Lanka in Mathematics at Cambridge GCE O/L examination in 2009 and 2011
Wasantha Hewage
(WhatsApp) +94775466065
E-mail: wasanthagar@yahoo.com
Well Qualified……
B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka, (1982)
M. A. in Mathematics, Bowling Green State University, USA, (1994).
Post Bachelor Diploma in Secondary Education in Mathematics, Wayne
State University, USA. (2004)
Certified…….
Certified Mathematics Teacher (Grades 7-12) in Michigan, USA and Ontario, Canada
Vastly Experienced……
Private Tutor in Mathematics (Jan. 1990- present)
Tutor individual students or small groups (Sri Lankan, English, Canadian and American syllabuses) from grade 7- 12 and university
Teacher at Lyceum International School, Sri Lanka (Jan. 2007 – Dec. 2011).
Taught Cambridge syllabus of IGCSE, Grade 9 and 10.
Student Teacher at Western International High School, Detroit, USA – (Sep.2003 – Apr. 2004).
Taught students of grades 11 and 12 AP Calculus, Pre-Calculus and Algebra.
Tutor at Grade Expectations Learning Centers, Ottawa, Canada – 3 years, (Sep. 1998 – Sep. 2001 and Feb. 2005 – June 2005).
Tutored grade 7-12 Mathematics.
Graduate Teaching Assistant at Mississippi State University, USA – 2 years, (Sep. 1994 – May 1996).
Taught sophomores College Algebra, Calculus and Statistics.
Graduate Teaching Assistant at Bowling Green State University, USA – 1.5 years, (Jan. 1990 – May 1991). Taught sophomores College Algebra and Calculus.
Proven Track Record….
Produced twice No.1 ranked student in Sri Lanka in Mathematics at Cambridge IGCSE examination in 2009 and 2011 while teaching at Lyceum International School, Nugegoda, Sri Lanka. Those students obtained 99% and 100% respectively.
My Teaching Style….
Student centered positive approach…
Starting with what he/she knows. Weak or underperforming, yet, motivated students are welcome
Planning an individual route plan to accomplish the goals
Explaining clearly to make them understand WHY and HOW while discouraging memorizing
Marking and grading homework
Giving Personal attention
Taking responsibility of the student’s growth
Correcting existing wrong methods and understandings
Making the subject of Mathematics interesting and fascinating
Motivating and encouraging learning in general
My engaging lessons are short, precise, and to the point, making learning focused, less challenging and a lot more fun.
Therefore, I invite you to join me for a fascinating journey in Mathematics
To sign up for a free one-hour session, please e-mail: wasanthagar@yahoo.com
