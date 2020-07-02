Operation Hope: Join our story and magnify your impact

With so much going on in the world right now we can start to feel despondent, sad, fearful. But across the world there are stories of hope, of love, of generosity and kindness.

Operation Hope, along with our local partners have been giving food, soap, water collection devices, masks and more important than all this, the hand of friendship and love as they serve people in some of the most vulnerable situations.

Will you join our story?

As you pray, support and donate you join your story to ours and together the impact is magnified and multiplied.









Education and supplies in the time of Covid 19.

We have sanitiser and soap and clean water.

We can social distance.

We can be tested for the virus.

We have food.

We have access to social services and funding.

This is not the reality in eSwatini (Swaziland) and some parts of Sri Lanka. Many families have no food, no work, no soap or access to clean water. In fact some families are starving.

In response to this dire situation, we have joined with the Lubombo Care Response Unit in eSwatini to educate about Covid 19, give much needed food, tippy taps for hand washing, soap and friendship.









In Sri Lanka though our local partner Leads we are providing psycho social support in the form of games and activities to several Child Development Centres across 5 districts.

With only 4 days left to the end of financial year, it is not too late to donate.

Will you join your story to ours and grow our impact?

Other exciting projects

We are so honoured to work alongside such resilient and hard working people in both eSwatini and Sri Lanka, to partner and collaborate with them in a way that is not only empowering but helps to release them from poverty and give them the dignity they deserve.









Some of our current programs and projects are:

the building of a chicken house, training in business skills and support mentoring to a group of people with disabilities

the provision of water tanks for the collection of clean and portable water (currently 36 water tanks installed)

the building of homes for safe and secure housing (currently building our 30th home)

basic business skill training and micro finance loans via our Small Change program (currently partnering with Siyasekela, training a small group of carers who have a family member with a disability)

the provision of seedlings, fencing and training in planting indigenous gardens

the provision of reusable sanitary pads and menstrual health training to girls in rural areas via our Sister Act program

the provision of short term emergency food

educational support to primary and secondary students and one nursing scholarship

the provision of education and vocational training in Sri Lanka within the Leads Child Protection department







