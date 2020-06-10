OPPORTUNITIES UNLOCKED WITH PLACES AVAILABLE FOR

UTS FOUNDATION STUDIES AND DIPLOMAS AT UTS INSEARCH SRI LANKA

9 June 2020. SYDNEY & COLOMBO. Sri Lankan students who have attained their O Levels can now take advantage of the opportunity to prepare for study at a leading Australian university by enrolling in UTS Foundation Studies at the new UTS Insearch campus in Colombo.

UTS Insearch Sri Lanka offers pathways to the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Australia’s number one young university. The UTS Foundation Studies program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to thrive at an Australian university. Graduates will be equipped to move to first year of a UTS undergraduate degree in Sydney, or to undertake a UTS Insearch diploma program, whether that is in Sydney or in Sri Lanka.

Highly supportive environment









Like all courses at UTS Insearch, UTS Foundation Studies uses a teaching model that promotes life-long learning skills. Students benefit from learning in a highly supportive environment with small classes, formative assessments and more face-to-face hours. There is an emphasis on collaboration in and out of the classroom.

The new, purpose-built campus at 38 Thurstan Road, Colombo, reflects this contemporary learning model, with small teaching spaces, engineering and computer labs, communal student learning spaces, modern library facilities and more. New and continuing students may also apply for a wide range of scholarships as part of UTS Insearch’s ongoing commitment to educating the world’s future leaders.

From the heart of Colombo to the heart of Sydney

Ms Alison Hiscox, Principal of UTS Insearch Sri Lanka, is passionate about providing international students with the opportunity to study high quality Australian programs in their own countries. She says, “Students joining our UTS Foundation Studies Program in Colombo can be confident that their experience is comparable to that of their peers at UTS Insearch in Sydney.”

With UTS Foundation Studies now available in Sri Lanka, delayed travel plans do not mean any student needs to delay their journey to university. They can start right away in Colombo, knowing they are on a pathway to complete their degrees at UTS in Sydney.

With classes commencing in June, there is still time to enrol in UTS Foundation studies or a diploma in Colombo. To find out more and secure a place, visit https://www.insearch.edu.lk or call+94 0774 775 774.

Scholarships available

All students who complete their studies at UTS Insearch Sri Lanka are eligible for a scholarship towards their studies at UTS in Sydney. Significant merit-based scholarships for high performers are also available – find out more details by contacting email enquire@insearch.edu.lk

The pathway begins in Colombo

Current student, Vishnie Babeendran says, “My favourite thing about the Sri Lanka campus is its location in one of our finest cities. The interior design and architecture are also amazing. UTS Insearch is helping me to reach my goals and I have developed lots of skills such as team building, communications, and time management. I feel it is moulding me to handle any situation and adapt to the Australian teaching style.”

About UTS and UTS Insearch

UTS is a dynamic and innovative university, ranked as Australia’s top young university, and 140th in the world overall, reflecting its strength in employability, research, teaching, and internationalisation.

As Australia’s top-ranking young university (under 50 years of age), UTS has an enviable reputation with employers and industry. It has been on a trajectory of advancement – in just eight years it has jumped a remarkable 144 places in the global analysis of university performance by higher education analysts Quacarelli Symonds (QS).

UTS Insearch Sri Lanka prepares students for entry to UTS undergraduate courses, offering Diploma of Business, Diploma of Engineering, and Diploma of IT, and the UTS Foundation Studies program. Students who successfully complete their first year at UTS Insearch Sri Lanka can go on to complete their UTS degrees in Sydney, Australia.








