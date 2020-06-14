Orients Basket Ball Club – By Hilary White

The Orients were started by Dr. C. Thurairaja and Dr V. Sriskandarajah in 1963.

They were both from Royal College and had graduated from Medical College that year. They saw a need to start a Basketball Club to continue the success of the Colombo University Basketball team which they were leaving.

The name I believe was given by Dr Sriskandarajah.

The other members of the first Orients team were Dr. S. Jesudason (Jaffna College) and Dr. A. Ponnambalam (Royal College) who had also graduated from Medical College that year. The rest of the team were good schoolboy players, Chula de Silva (Royal College), Naufer Maharoof (St. Peters), Hilary White (St. Josephs), Padma Ratnasigham (St. Peters), Justin Perera (St. Peters) and Nihal Wijeratne (St Josephs) who also acted as Secretary.









The club colours were Black and White. The shorts had distinctive horizontal stripes on the side, a design taken from the USA and now seen in the NBA!

In the first year of its existence the team won 3 tournaments and by 1964 when the members of the team who were in the medical profession had moved on or gone overseas the Orients with their newly recruited stars were a force in Sri Lanka Basketball and many members of the Club went on to gain National Colours. They won many trophies such as the Exter Shield, Cammack Cup, Wijayratnam Trophy etc etc

The many illustrious players who came during my time of 7 years until the end of 1971 were : Royden de Silva (St Peters), Graham Ludowyke (St Josephs) Vernon Davidson (St Josephs) Shiraz Fernando (St Josephs)

Brothers Mahinda and Ananda Silva (St Josephs),Vijay Lekamge (Royal) Kumar Bastiampillai (St Peters) Nematha Hatharasighe (St Peters) Priyantha Fonseka (St Josephs) Tyrone Pieris (St Josephs) Russell Baptist (St Josephs)

Autry de Siva (St Peters) Duleep de Chickera (Royal) Clifford Vandergert (St. Peters) Ashroff Maharoof (St Peters) C. Wijayratnam (Royal). My apologies if I have missed any others who represented the Orients during the 1963-1971 period. There were not many players who wore the club colours as we were a tight and close team.

Most of the players were from St. Peters, St. Josephs and Royal College. Only one Thomian , Mohan Wanigatunge played one season. Players joined the club by invitation only.

Initially we did not have a coach as Thurai, Sri and Naufer acted as player/coaches which was an unique aspect of the Club. The great Mr Kathirigamathamby coached the Orients for one or two years during which the club was very successful. We also had a gentleman from Yugoslavia who coached us for a year. I do not recall any others.

We did not have a President, no meetings, no Club House and trained first at the University courts and then at St. Peters. The Captain was usually only there to toss the coin! The one thing which bound this band of brothers together was the love of this great game and the training, discipline and ethics ingrained in us by Doc Thurai. We might mention here that the appetites of some of the players to consume large quantities of food was legendary. Royden and Graham were leaders in this field as was Thurai’s love of ice cream.

There were great teams we played against during that time. Foremost was the Old Bens who had many members of the national squad, Old Bastians from Moratuwa, and the Army. We respected our opponents but the Orients never feared any team and we always believed we would win. I used to tell the boys ‘train hard and play the game hard and to its limits, but the only thing that matters is getting into and winning finals’ and it is true to say the Club followed that Mantra.

The Orients continued into the 1970s with a new crop of players, winning many tournaments. While my brief history covers 1963 to 1971 I am certain someone from the nest generation of players will complete the rest of the story regarding this unusual and very successful club. As one spectator once told me ‘we always came to watch the Orients because they played good and entertaining Basketball but also because there were memorable incidents that always took place’. Take that as you may!

With all good wishes to those who wore the colours of the Orients and to our honourable and respected opponents, many of whom became lifelong friends. May the happy memories of your involvement in this great game bring you joy.







