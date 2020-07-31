Origins of the Tamil and Sinhala Races-by Dr.Harold Gunatillake

Where did they come?

The Dravidian Tamils & Indo-Aryan Sri Lankans

The term Dravidian is used to refer to all the non-Aryan population in the peninsula of India.

According to experts, the Tamils arrived in India around 3000 B C. Dravidians are believed

to be of African origin.

Some researchers are of the view that some Ethiopians have remarkable physical

resemblances.

So, the belief is that the first people who arrived at India were NEGROIDS, from Africa, with

black skin and curly hair.

The Anthropologists also created a new racial group called the “Mediterranean race’ and

identified the Dravidians came from this race, as the Mediterranean’s origin is black Negroid.

Summarising- Ethiopians in antiquity ruled India, and they were names the Naga.

The Naga’s created Sanskrit writing and language.

Nagas ruled all of India, Sri Lanka, and Burma.

They were a warlike people used bow, arrow, and noose

The Tamil people also known as Tamilar, are Dravidian ethnic group who speak Tamil as

They have migrated from Ethiopia and considered a Mediterranean race, occupied whole of

India, and called themselves Nagas.

According to Hinduism Nagas are mythical serpents. In Buddhism, they often are protectors

of the Buddha and of dharma.

According to Dr. Winters: “Naga/Nagash was also the Kingdom or the ancient Semitic

speaking people of modern Ethiopia who lived in Arwe and ancient kingdom of Punt.

These settlers called themselves Nagas tribe.

They would have migrated to the North of the island of Sri Lanka about that time.

Our history of homosapiens or hominins goes back to the Balangoda man lived 38,000 BP

meaning before the common era.

Do Sinhalese come from South India as some Tamil people seem to believe. Most unlikely

from historical evidence. Tamils as Naga tribe have migrated to North India at some stage

can be accepted. According to our historical chronicles and Mahavamsa, Nagas and Yakkas

were inhabitants of the island. So, the Nagas may have been in the island before Prince

Vijaya’s landing in Thambapanni.

Kuveni, also known as Sesapathi, was a Yakshini queen mentioned in the ancient Pali









chronicles Mahavamsa and Dipavamsa, the primary source for her life-story being the former

history mixed with legend. She is venerated as Maha Loku Kiriammaleththo by the Veddahs.

Kuveni, on the other hand, is regarded as a descendant of the demons of the Ramayana and of

Ravana, who also dwelled in Lanka. A common folk tale was that her children did not, in

fact, flee to Malaysia, but instead remained in Sri Lanka’s jungles and became the Veddas –

Sri Lanka’s aboriginal population.

However, Vijaya must marry a Kshatriya princess to be a legitimate ruler. Therefore, he

marries the daughter of a Pandu king, who also sends other women as brides for Vijaya’s

followers. Kuveni and her two children leave for the Yakkha city of Lankapura, where she is

killed by the Yakkhas

Aryans and Dravidians have different accents. Aryans have a north Indian accent

whereas Dravidians have a south Indian accent. Looks-Aryans are fair skinned as compared

to Dravidians. They also set the caste system in India consisting of 4 general tribes of priests,

businessmen and aristocrats and scheduled castes

Sinhalese language and culture came from North India, probably Bengal as Mahavamsa says.

But Hela ethnic groups were living on the island and are the aboriginal inhabitants.

Balangoda Man The earliest evidence of Balangoda Man from archaeological sequences at

skeletal remains to 30,000 BP, which is also the earliest reliably dated record of anatomically

modern humans in South Asia. Cultural remains discovered alongside the skeletal fragments

include geometric microliths dating to 28,500 BP,

The Dravidian Tamils migrated from Ethiopia about 3000 BC and supposed to migrated to

North part of Sri Lanka later.

So, the earliest settlements in the island dates to the Balangoda man.

This is a glimpse of our heritage and history.

