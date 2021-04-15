Our History | So Sri Lanka

Words can’t define the uniqueness of Sri Lanka! Our history and culture and rich heritage is not something frozen in the relics of our past, but continues on to our present. The wild beauty of our poetic landscapes, the warm hearts of our people; always smiling, willing and sharing, you will experience the wonder of the island with every morning sunrise and every fiery sunset. Visit Sri Lanka, and experience the magic of the island that captivated travellers for thousands of years.