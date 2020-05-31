Our Wedding

Our Wedding Sri Lanka is the most innovative and the leader in the wedding industry. We are also the leading Wedding Planner in Sri Lanka especially for Foreign and Destination Weddings in Sri Lanka.

Our Wedding Sri Lanka is the Only One Stop Shop for Weddings in the World. We do Wedding Planning and Theme Weddings and the Best Wedding Planner for Sri Lankan couples coming from abroad to celebrate their weddings and for tourists who want to plan a Destination Wedding in the most beautiful country in the world.

Traditionally, planning weddings have been a more routine 6 months to more than 12 months process which involved lot of people, lot of time, lot of money, lot of hard work and stress, high risks of not getting the required services with good quality at the required time.

Contact Name : Lucky Arsacularatne

69/2, Galle Road, Moratuwa

Colombo