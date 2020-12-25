Overseas Sri Lankans no longer required to obtain clearance from FM when returning to country

Source:dailymirror

The Sri Lankans who are stranded overseas would have the opportunity to return to the country from December 26 onwards without obtaining clearance from the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CASL) Chairman Upul Dharmadasa said.

So far these Sri Lankans have been advised to register with the External Affairs Ministry for clearance before landing. However, the Sri Lankans who are returning using this opportunity, should be subject to PCR tests, he said.

“Airport is equipped with the facility to perform around 3,500 PCR tests in a day.” Therefore, the number of Lankans arriving the country is limited to a maximum of 3,500 per day”, Mr. Dharmadasa added.