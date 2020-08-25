Pakistan Team Likely To Be Part Of Lanka Premier League-by CA Editor

Source:Cricketaddictor

A team from Pakistan is likely to be a part of the Lanka Premier League. As per local reports, the dialogue between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has already reached its finals stages and an announcement is expected in the near future.

SLC have been trying to start their own T20 league from quite some time now but they have not been able to reach a conclusion because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Recently, the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League was postponed until at least the middle of November. The tournament was to be played from 28 August and finish on 20 September 2020.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the proposed tournament will include Dambulla Capitals, Galle Lions, Jaffna Sunrisers, Colombo Super Kings and Kandy Royals. A total of 23 matches will be played where each team is likely to play a minimum of eight matches and a maximum of 10 matches.









The report further stated that a team from Pakistan might soon be added to the league with its owner rumored to have a considerable amount of cricketing knowledge.

The event will be held in a window between November and December of the current year. The management has added big names such as Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the initial list of icon cricketers.

International players such as AB De Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Matthews, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shane Watson and Shakibal Hasan could also be part of the tournament. A total of 30 international cricketers are expected to participate in the league.

As of now, the cricketing world is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will start on September 19 and will end on November 10.







