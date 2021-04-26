Pakistan to create ‘Holy Buddhist Trail’

Source:Dailynews

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday told an 11-member delegation of prominent Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka that his Government was currently working on creating a ‘Holy Buddhist Trail’, which would include the most revered Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan.

“Our plan is to build state-of-the-art logistical facilities along the trail to facilitate Buddhist pilgrims from across the world,” added the PM.

Talking to the delegation, which is visiting Pakistan currently on the Government invitation, Imran Khan underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and strengthening interfaith harmony. The prime minister welcomed the delegation.

Highlighting the glorious Gandhara heritage of Pakistan, the prime minister said Pakistan was a proud custodian of some of the most sacred Buddhist sites in the world and offered a great religious tourism opportunity for tourists from across the world, especially Sri Lanka.

He said that Pakistan is a land of unparalleled natural beauty and historical and cultural sites.

Appreciating the Government’s initiative to develop ‘Holy Buddhist Trail’ as well as the renovation work being done on various archaeological and religious sites, the monks said Pakistan was ready for large-scale tourism and religious pilgrimage from across the world.

The delegation recalled and appreciated Pakistan’s long-standing friendly relationship, cooperation and solidarity with Sri Lanka. They thanked the government of Pakistan for organising the trip.

Prime Minister Khan wished the delegation a pleasant stay in Pakistan and encouraged them to share their experiences about Pakistan’s unique hospitality, natural beauty and its Buddhist heritage, motivating others to undertake tours to Pakistan. (News International)