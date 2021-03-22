Pallekele to host SL-Bangladesh Tests

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play their postponed World Test Championship series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy in April/May. The two-Test series was originally scheduled for October/November in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time that Sri Lanka are hosting Bangladesh for a Test series at this venue since the inaugural Test was played here in December, 2010.

The Bangladesh Team will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 12 and will play an Intra-Squad warm-up match from April 21 to 25 at the Chilaw Marians Cricket Grounds in Katunayake.

The opening Test of the series will be worked off from April 21 to 25 and the second Test will be played from April 29 to May 3. (C.D)