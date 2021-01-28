PETERITE LEGEND MAURICE DE SILVA NO MORE – by Upali Obeyesekera

News has just reached me through one of his nephews that Maurice de Silva passed away about an hour back in Brisbane. Sad end to a legendary rugger player who was a treat to watch as a centre-three playing for St. Peter’s College, Havelocks SC or Kandy Lake Club or All-Ceylon.

Maurice and the backline were synonymous with the scissors pass and his pairing with Nimal Maralande was a joy to behold. They were instrumental in bringing the premier club championship silverware, the Clifford Cup, to the Havelocks on a number of occasions. At Havelocks he was among some of the great players of that time in Dr. Hubert Aloysius, Nimal Maralande, Dickie Jayatilleke, Y.C. Chang, Ken de Joodt, Mike de Alwis, Jeyer Rodrigues, Conrad Ephrams, Maurice Anghie, Dr. Trevor Anghie, L. Dias Sumanasekera and Gamini Fernando as well as enjoying the Clifford Cup victory by Havies in 1961.

A proud alumnus of St. Peter’s College, Maurice represented College in Cricket (1955 under Clive Inman), Boxing at Stubbs Shield level and rugby. St. Peter’s College fielded two sets of brothers in their 1955 team captained by the dynamic Clive Inman – the Duckworth brothers – Kenneth & Russell and the de Silva brothers – Brian & Maurice. This, I believe is a record in the big match.

The de Silva family of 13 lived on Lauries Road next to St. Mary’s Church, Bambalapitiya. The sporting boys all attended St. Peter’s College while the girls were at Holy Family Convent, Bambalapitiya. Maurice’s older brother was popular cricketer of yesteryear Brian de Silva, former Peterite wicket-keeper who opened batting and had good scores during the season and at the big match. Brian was later a fixture at Colts Cricket Club where he captained the team at all levels of the various tournaments. His other brothers were Dennis, late Ronnie, late Rex and another legendary ruggerite Len de Silva.

The late great Archibald Perera was Maurice’s uncle and idol. Sunil Perera, former Peterite Rugby captain is his cousin while Ravi de Silva and Druvi de Silva of Josephian cricket/rugby fame are his nephews – Brian & Clare de Silva’s two sons.

Maurice left for Australia with his wife Moira in 1973 and made Brisbane his home.

A further communication will follow on the Life & Times of this great sportsman of yesteryear.