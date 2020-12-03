Photo of some the VIP’s that attended the Diplomatic and Consular Corps Christmas Dinner held at the Brisbane City Hall held on the 2nd December 2020

Photos Left to Right the Consul General for Germany Michael Rossman, The Hon. Consul for Portugal Diana Lopes, the Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk , the Russian Consul General Irina Bruk, the Governor Of Queensland H.E Paul de Jersey AC, The Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Qld, Anton Swan. The Hon. Consul for Philippines Margaret Grummitt and the Hon. Consul for Malta Sandra Micallef.

All the Consul in the photo are on Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Qld; Anton Swan’s Management Committee of the Consular Corps of Qld.