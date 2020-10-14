PICTURES THAT PERFECTLY SUM UP CANADA AND ITS PEOPLE
Canadian Police Clash With Citizens
Found A Pretty Cool Hat At A Local Store Today
Police In Montreal Are Protesting A Labor Dispute
By Not Wearing Their Work Pants
Christmas In Canada Is Difficult Sometimes
We’re Living 3 Seasons At Once Right Now
(September 15, 2018)
Canadians Are Notorious For Being Kind
Honest Commuters. Attendants Were Missing And The Automatic Gates Were Broken. This Is The Result!
Police Officer Stops To Buy A Drink From A Little
Girl At A Lemonade Stand In Kenora, ON, Canada
Canadian Victims Of Theft
Canadian Police On The Job
Everything About This Says Canada
This Moose Literally Followed Me Home
Check out The Reason Why The
Package wasn’t dropped Off At My Door
Most Canadian Thing Ever
Another typical sign
An Officer Saw A Toddler Driving His Truck, Pulled Him
Over & Gave Him His First Ticket. Fort McMurray, Alberta
In Canada, sometimes Even The Robbers Are Polite
Police Stop At A Canadian Marathon
Canadian Graffiti
The Most Canadian Picture Ever Taken
How To Tell You’re In Canada
And Meanwhile, In Canada
Police Playing Ball Hockey With The Neighborhood Kids.
Friendly warning
Canada At Its Finest
Saw A Beaver On His Way To Assassinate Someone
Fashion At A Small Town Canadian Bar
Meanwhile In Canada
They Waited At The Corner On The Side Walk For Traffic To Stop. Then Used The Buddy System To Cross When The Walk Signal Flashed. Overly Polite Animals?
A University student In Canada Walking To Class
