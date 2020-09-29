Pirate Life and Dilmah partners to produce alcoholic beverages

Photo Source: Dilmah Pressroom

Pirate Life Brewing and Dilmah Tea will work work closely together to produce a series of alcoholic beverages for the Australian market.

The ‘Tea and Biccies Brown Ale’, which is the combination of fresh beer and Sri Lankan Black Tea is a Australian-first collaboration.









The Ale, that is made from handcrafted malted barley, New Zealand hops, infused with the global tea brand’s signature Single Origin Pure Ceylon Black Tea, was exclusively made available in Australia from 24 September 2020.

According to Pirate Life Brewing Founder Michael Cameron, the plan is to “push the boundaries on what tea and beer can be”.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dilmah Chief Executive Officer, Dilhan C. Fernando stated it was “only a matter of time in the land where good tea and good beer are held in high esteem”.

Photo Source: Dilmah Pressroom







