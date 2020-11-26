Police dogs sold as scrap metal

Source:Island

On the above distressing subject, there was an editorial in this newspaper in September, rightly calling the auctioning of our Police Dogs a NATIONAL SHAME, and requesting the authorities to recall the dogs into the Police Kennels for their life-long care.

Many animal welfarists and lovers petitioned the President, wrote to him, pleaded with him to do what The Island editorial proposed. Sadly to-date no response.

So, 26 Highly Pedigreed Police Dogs, bought at billions of rupees of the Taxpayers’ money, but because they are old now, and considered “USELESS”, were auctioned several months ago in Kandy, like any other condemned government property, to the highest bidder; the Police Kennels or the State collected a whopping Rs 300,000+!

Up until they are deemed USELESS, by the Police, the very dogs are much bragged about by the Police Kennels in various fora, and in social media, only to be lumped with inanimate government property, gazetted, and auctioned. By the way, these dogs are imported in the same category as vehicles!

Because for some of us human beings, all dogs are precious till they die, we managed to rescue one such auctioned Police Dog, Aja, an eight or so year old female Belgian Malinois, bought from the Netherlands, for more than a million rupees; ailing with a bad urine infection, and sold for Rs 7,500 to a family who bought her with the intention of having pups from her! Allegedly, they had even crossed this old dog, an equivalent of a human grandmother!

We will give Aja the dignity she deserves as an animal and also as a Police Officer who served this country, for the rest of her relatively short life; ironically, the dignity and care the very Police Service which USED her denied her!

Mr. President, as the Chief of Defence, we know you can stop this inhumane practice of auctioning our Service Dogs, and we as a nation of compassionate humans, which you yourself acknowledged when those beached whales were rescued, appeal to you to stop this shameful practice, and allow these brave and loyal canine officers to live in a section of the Police Kennels, amongst the carers they know and love, in the surroundings they knew from puppyhood, for the rest of their short lives. Open up public sponsorships for such dogs.

Finally, one order from you is what we expect to recall those loyal canine officers, who were auctioned several months ago like scrap metal; cancelling the gazette notification.

Do it please and show you care. To use your own words “actions speak louder than words”!

CHAMPA FERNANDO

Secretary, KACPAW (Kandy Association for Community Protection through Animal Welfare)