Police officer swallows money to save skin

Source:Dailymirror

A Chief Inspector attached to the Weliweriya Police Minor Offences branch swallowed two Rs. 5000 notes which he had accepted as a bribe when he was confronted by bribery officials yesterday, the police said.

According to investigations, the CI had initially accepted a sum of Rs.15,000 to resolve a vehicle dispute but he had ended up swallowing Rs.10,000 when he was caught.

The CI was admitted to the Gampaha Hospital where he is under treatment while doctors attempt to remove the cash notes. (Thilak Nimalasooriya)