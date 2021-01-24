Police to arrest Dhammika Bandara for attacking doctor

Source:Dailymirror

Police have launched an investigation to arrest local anti-COVID-19 syrup manufacturer Dhammika Bandara for allegedly assaulting a doctor.

A doctor has lodged a complaint with the Peradeniya Police station that Dhammika Bandara had assaulted him at his home in Kegalle.

The doctor who works at the Peradeniya Hospital went to see Dhammika Bandara at his residence about a week ago.

It is alleged that Bandara and his aides have assaulted the doctor and the others who accompanied him following an argument.