Pollution round the Kandy Lake – Written by Dr harold Gunatillake-Health writer

Round the Kandy Lake the vehicular pollution is quite problematic and injurious to the inhabitants living close to the road-side, surrounding the lake. The pollutants emanating from the exhaust pipes of vehicles, including buses, Lorries and motor cycles are filled with numerous fluids, which harm the environment in the cases of leakage or improper disposal.

The incidence of chest problems is much higher than elsewhere according to personal communications. If the road blockage at the ‘Maligawa’ is removed division of traffic movements may ease part of the problem. Such a sharp incline in traffic volume on one side of the lake road is creating health problems for the inhabitants living in those upmarket precious properties on that side of the lake, affects the environment and the ozone layer.



Vehicle emissions can affect the environment in several ways. Cars emit greenhouse gasses, such as carbon dioxide, which contribute to global warming.

The inhabitants use the bund and the walk-way surrounding the lake for their recreational activities, such as walking, sitting down on the benches and chit chatting, and so on. There is a club at the distant edge of the lake where members participate in sports activities, like tennis. Whilst recreating themselves they breathe the inevitable air contaminated with the vehicular pollution.

There is a Girls school by the side of the road and over 1000 students and staffs breathes the air from this polluted environment. Most of these children suffer from recurrent chest problems according to personnel communications from the parents. In addition, beside the school area there is a private hospital caring for sick. From admissions to this hospital with heart and chest problems of the local inhabitant’s one could imagine what a serious human problem is created in this environment.

Further pollution is created by the hundreds of school vans parked by the road till the students of the mentioned school are closed for the day. The drivers of these vans spend those school hours relaxing in the surroundings and where they go for their ablutions and toilet facilities is another problem not thought of…

Just drive up to any of the hills surrounding the Kandy town on a non-windy day, whilst enjoying the scenic beauty you’ll visualise the cloud of air pollution overhanging the lake.

If Lord Buddha was living he would not have allowed this inhuman block. The blockage reminds you of an existing war or may be the pride and the power of executives.

To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom, and keep our mind strong and clear. Water surrounds the lotus flower, but does not wet its petals.

