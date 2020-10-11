Ponder this – 1 Billion!
Something to ponder
If I give you $1 billion and you stand on a street corner handing out $1
per second, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week, you would still
not have handed out $1 billion after 32 years!! Now read on
A VERY BIG NUMBER
This is too true to be funny.
The next time you hear a politician use the word ‘billion’ in a casual
manner, think about whether you want the ‘politicians spending YOUR tax
money.
A billion is a difficult number to comprehend, but one advertising
agency did a good job of putting that figure into some
perspective in one of its releases.
A.
A billion seconds ago it was 1959.
B.
A billion minutes ago Jesus was alive.
C.
A billion hours ago our ancestors were living in the Stone Age.
D.
A billion days ago no-one walked on the earth on two feet.
E.
A billion Dollars ago was only 13 hours and 12 minutes, at the rate our
government is spending it.
WOW !!!
Now think about these things…..
Stamp Duty
Tobacco Tax
Corporate Income Tax
Income Tax
Council Tax
Unemployment Tax
Fishing Licence Tax
Petrol/Diesel Tax
Alcohol Tax
G.S.T.
Property Tax
Service charge taxes
Social Security Tax
Vehicle Licence / Registration Tax
Vehicle Sales Tax
Workers Compensation Tax
Carbon Dioxide Tax
STILL THINK THIS IS FUNNY?
Not one of these taxes existed 60 years ago and our nation was one of
the most prosperous in the world.
We had absolutely no national debt.
We had the largest middle class in the world. Mum stayed home to raise
the kids, Dad and teachers were allowed to discipline kids.
A criminals life was uncomfortable.
Boat people were kids sailing on the harbour.
What the hell happened?
‘Political Correctness’, ‘Politicians or both?’ I hope this goes
around Australia and beyond at least 100 times! SHARE IT
No Comments