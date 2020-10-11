Ponder this – 1 Billion!

Something to ponder

If I give you $1 billion and you stand on a street corner handing out $1

per second, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week, you would still

not have handed out $1 billion after 32 years!! Now read on

A VERY BIG NUMBER

This is too true to be funny.

The next time you hear a politician use the word ‘billion’ in a casual

manner, think about whether you want the ‘politicians spending YOUR tax

money.

A billion is a difficult number to comprehend, but one advertising

agency did a good job of putting that figure into some

perspective in one of its releases.

A.

A billion seconds ago it was 1959.

B.

A billion minutes ago Jesus was alive.

C.

A billion hours ago our ancestors were living in the Stone Age.

D.

A billion days ago no-one walked on the earth on two feet.

E.

A billion Dollars ago was only 13 hours and 12 minutes, at the rate our

government is spending it.

WOW !!!

Now think about these things…..

Stamp Duty

Tobacco Tax

Corporate Income Tax

Income Tax

Council Tax

Unemployment Tax

Fishing Licence Tax

Petrol/Diesel Tax

Alcohol Tax

G.S.T.

Property Tax

Service charge taxes

Social Security Tax

Vehicle Licence / Registration Tax

Vehicle Sales Tax

Workers Compensation Tax

Carbon Dioxide Tax

STILL THINK THIS IS FUNNY?

Not one of these taxes existed 60 years ago and our nation was one of

the most prosperous in the world.









We had absolutely no national debt.

We had the largest middle class in the world. Mum stayed home to raise

the kids, Dad and teachers were allowed to discipline kids.

A criminals life was uncomfortable.

Boat people were kids sailing on the harbour.

What the hell happened?

‘Political Correctness’, ‘Politicians or both?’ I hope this goes

around Australia and beyond at least 100 times! SHARE IT







