Popular actress Sureni Senarath passes away

Source:Dailynews

Sureni Senarath, the popular actress, passed away. She was 61 at the time of his demise.

She had been receiving treatment at Apeksha Hospital Maharagama when she passed away.

She was well-known for her performances Chandi Raja (1990), Dalulana Gini (1995), Salupata Ahasata 2 (2000), Yalu Malu Yalu 2 (2018).