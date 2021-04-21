Portrait-Cartoon of ACGS Amerasekera circa 1954 – By Max Gerreyn

Dear ALL….I drew this sketch of my SECOND Guru – the Venerable Gate Mudaliyar ACGS Amerasekera whilst I was a pupil at his famed art school down Dawson Road – Bambalapitiya – when MOST of you who are looking at this were either ankle-biters or had still NOT come onto this planet – Moreover after I migrated to WA I posted the ORIGINAL of this cartoon to the Great Mudaliyar in time for his 100th Birthday which was sometime 1980-81 .He honoured me with the gift of a hand-written –THANK YOU aerogramme (remember them?)..which is in my treasure box. He passed away at 101. Such was the mettle – grace – and absolute GENTILITY of the teachers and men of learning of that era. I then had the privilege of being subsequently tutored by the equally legendary David Paynter of whom I also sketched a portrait and mailed him the drawing. Unfortunately I failed to keep a copy of it.

Deo Gratias

Max

PS…My FIRST and MOST BELOVED Art-master and Guru .. was Mr.K.S.Perera – the Art teacher at my Alma-Mater (St.Benedict’s College , Kotahena) when I was a student there 1945-56