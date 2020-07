Power Crunch Granola – Colombo Sri Lanka

We, at PowerCrunch Granola, are a homemade granola and nut milk business. Using only fresh, natural and locally sourced ingredients that cater to a variety of diets, we aim to make healthy food tasty.

Address: 207/12 Dharmapala Mawatha, colombo 7

Email: powercrunchgranola@gmail.com

Tel: 0777402020