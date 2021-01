President Nixon in Ceylon

In Tuxedo…..Richard Nixon as a state guest on the floor with Sir John Kotalawela…. Richard Nixon, US Vice-President made a visit to Ceylon in November 1953 & stayed at the Galle Face Hotel….

Love the Lankan ladies ever so elegant in their Kandyan Sarees / jewelry… and of course stylish Yvonne Gulam Hussein seated between Sir John Kotalawela and Nixon

Can anyone please name the others in the picture please