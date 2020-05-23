“PRESIDENTS’ PAST” By Des Kelly

It would be difficult enough to get past the security of the White House, leave alone obtaining secret information on Presidents’ past, but obviously Ronald Kessler, an American Senior Journalist, now possibly retired, had access to enough information for no less than 21 superb BOOKS on this subject.

For all eLanka readers everywhere, I am certain that unless you have been an extra-avid reader, there is no possible way that you would have known the lurks & perks, plus the downright quirks of all these Leaders & their wives.

They “Ruled” from the White House, their closest staff would have possibly been aware of some of these very interesting details but did not divulge anything for obvious reasons. You, my good readers, might agree or disagree with some of these details, depending on what YOU thought about these high ranking Individuals, yourself. It is not necessary to agree on everything written.

To close this brief introduction, I am proud to ADD just ONE detail on Jacqueline Kennedy, God rest her Soul. She loved good music. I had forwarded an original copy of my

“Dreamworld” recording on Philips, to her husband J.F.K., who was President-Elect at the time, and was informed very much later, that my song became one of the first Lady’s favourites. To say that I was thrilled about this, would have been the understatement of the year. She may have been extra careful about the White House Wine, but she was also a very BEAUTIFUL Woman who also loved good Music.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

What you didn’t know about American presidents.

Do you know that they have to pay for their own meals?

Interesting snippets from Ronald Kessler’s book about recent American presidents.

JOHN & JACQUELINE KENNEDY

20.01.1961 – 22.11.1963



He was a philanderer of the highest order.

She ordered the kitchen help to save all the left-over wine from State dinners,

mixed it with fresh wine and served again during the next White House occasion.

LYNDON & LADYBIRD JOHNSON

22.11.1963 – 20.01.1969

LBJ was as crude as the day is long.

LBJ kept a lot of women in the White House for extramarital affairs

and had setup early warning systems to alert him if his wife was nearby.

He was a promiscuous and oversexed man.

Lady Bird was either naive or just pretended to not know about her husband’s many liaisons.

RICHARD & PAT NIXON

20.01.1969 – 09.08.1974

A moral man, but very odd, weird, paranoid.

He had a horrible relationship with his family and was almost a recluse.

GERALD & BETTY FORD

09.08.1974 – 20.01.1977

A true gentleman who treated the Secret Service with respect and dignity.

He had a great sense of humor.

She drank a lot!

JIMMY & ROSALYN CARTER

20.01.1977 – 20.01.1981

A complete phony who would portray one picture of himself to public and vastly different in private, e.g. would be shown carrying his own luggage, but the suitcases were always empty.

He kept empty ones just for photo-ops.

He wanted people to see him as pious and a non-drinker, but he and his family drank alcohol a lot!

He had disdain for the Secret Service and was very irresponsible with the “football” with the nuclear codes.

He did not think it was a big deal and would keep military aides at a great distance.

Often did not acknowledge the presence of Secret Service personnel assigned to serve him.

She mostly did her own thing.

RONALD & NANCY REAGAN

20.01.1981 – 20.01.1989

The real deal; moral, honest, respectful, and dignified.

They treated Secret Service & everyone else with respect and honor, thanked everyone all the time.

He took the time to know everyone on a personal level.

A favorite story was early in his Presidency when he came out of his room with a pistol on his hip.

The agent in charge asked: “Why the pistol, Mr. President?”

He replied, “In case you boys can’t get the job done, I can help.”

It was common for him to carry a pistol.

When he met with Gorbachev, he had a pistol in his briefcase

She was genuinely nice, but very protective of the President, and the Secret Service was often caught in the middle.

She tried hard to control what he ate. He would say to the agent, “Come on, you gotta help me out.”

The Reagan’s drank wine during State dinners & special occasions only, otherwise they shunned alcohol.

The Secret Service could count on one hand the times they had served wine during family dinner.

For all the fake bluster of the Carters, the Reagan’s were the ones who lived life as genuinely moral people.

GEORGE H. & BARBARA BUSH

20.01.1989 – 20.01.1993

Extremely kind and considerate, always respectful.

Took great care in making sure the agents comforts were taken care of. They even brought them meals.

One time she brought warm clothes to agents standing outside at Kennebunkport.

One was given a warm hat and, when he tried to say, “no thanks” even though he was obviously freezing,

the President said “Son, don’t argue with the First Lady. Put the hat on.”

He was the most prompt of the Presidents. He ran the White House like a well-oiled machine.

She ruled the house and spoke her mind.

BILL & HILLARY CLINTON

20.01.1993 – 20.01.2001

Presidency was one giant party. Not trustworthy.

He was nice mainly because he wanted everyone to like him,

but to him life is just one big game and party. Everyone knows about his sexuality.

She is another phony.

Her personality would change the instant cameras were near.

She hated, with open disdain the military and Secret Service.

She was another who felt people were there to serve her.

She was always trying to keep tabs on Bill Clinton.

GEORGE W. & LAURA BUSH

20.01.2001 – 20.01.2009



The Secret Service loved him and Laura Bush.

He was also the most physically in shape who had an extremely strict workout regimen.

The Bushes made sure their entire administrative and household staff understood

that they were to respect and be considerate of the Secret Service.

She was one of the nicest First Ladies, if not the nicest.

She never had any harsh word to say about anyone.

BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA

20.01.2009 – 20.01.2019



Clinton’s all over again.

Hates the military and looks down on the Secret Service.

He is egotistical and cunning.

He looks you in the eye and appears to agree with you

but turns around and does the opposite. He has temper tantrums.

She is a complete bitch who basically hates anybody who is not black,

hates the military and looks at the Secret Service as servants.

I will bet many Senior Defence Force Officers would love the following “Golden opportunity…………”

BARACK OBAMA & GENERAL STANLEY McCHRYSTAL

A true story about General Stanley McChrystal’s resignation in President Obama’s office from General McChrystal’s book, NEVER STAND IN LINE AGAIN.

Some men carry and handle their diplomacy better than others. When former the U.S. Military commander in Afghanistan, General McChrystal, was called into the Oval Office by Barack Obama, he knew things weren’t going to go well when the President accused him of not supporting him in his political role as President.

“It’s not my job to support you as a politician, Mr. President, it’s my job to support you as Commander-in-Chief,” McChrystal replied, and he handed Obama his resignation.

Not satisfied with accepting McChrystal’s resignation, the President made a cheap parting shot. “I bet when I die, you’ll be happy to piss on my grave.”

The General saluted and said, “Mr. President, I always told myself after leaving the Army I’d never stand in line again.







