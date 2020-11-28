PRESS RELEASE

47th Death Anniversary of the Founder of the All Ceylon YMMA Conference Marhoom Dr. A. M. A. Azeez

Colombo – November 24th, 2020 marks the 47th death anniversary of Marhoom Dr. A. M. A. Azeez, founder of the All Ceylon Young Men’s Muslim Association Conference (ACYMMAC). On this day we call into mind the timeless values for which he stood in his wide range of activities. A respected scholar, civil servant, educationist, social worker, legislator and visionary Dr. Azeez left an indelible mark in the history of the community and the nation.

Born in Vannarpannai in northern Sri Lanka, on October 4th, 1911, Dr. Aboobucker Mohamed Abdul Azeez was the son of S. M. Aboobucker, a lawyer, member of Jaffna Urban Council and president of the All Ceylon Muslim League. Having commenced his early education at the Allapichchai Quran Madrasa in Vannarpannai he proceeded to Mohammadiya Mixed Tamil School in Vannarpannai, from there to R. K. M. Vaitheeswara Vidyalayam also in in Vannarpannai and finally to Jaffna Hindu College from which he gained entrance to Ceylon University College in 1929. He graduated with a Special Degree in History in the year 1933 having also won the exhibition prize in History at the university.

Dr. Azeez entered the Ceylon Civil Service (currently Sri Lanka Administrative Service) in 1935 becoming the first Muslim to do so. He served as at the Assistant Government Agent (AGA)’s offices in Kandy and Matale, as Administrative Secretary at the Department of Medical and Sanitary Services and Secretary to the Minister of Health. He was working as an Additional Landing Surveyor in the Customs Department when, in April 1942, he was appointed AGA at the emergency Kachcheri established in Kalmunai to tackle the acute shortage of food in Ceylon. During this period he spearheaded the distribution of 12,270 acres of land for cultivation to the farmers of the east leading the land area so distributed to be referred to as “Azeez Thurai Kandam”.

As the founder Principal of Zahira College Colombo, Dr. T .B. Jayah was was elected to Parliament at the General Elections in 1947 and called upon to join the Government, the mantle of Principal of Zahira College fell on Dr. Azeez. His period of stewardship of this prestigious School from August 1948 to December 1961 is still fondly remembered by many as the “Golden Era of Zahira”.

Inspired by what he had learnt of the YMMA movement in Egypt during a visit to the Young Men’s Muslim Association (YMMA) in Cairo in February 1947, Dr. Azeez organized a meeting of representatives of YMMAs of Aluthkade, Central, Kuruwe Street, Maligawatte and Mutwal, at Zahira College, Colombo on April 02nd, 1950, at which it was unanimously decided establish the All Ceylon Young Men’s Muslim Association Conference bringing all existing YMMAs under one umbrella group. Consequently delegates from seventeen YMMAs, which were hitherto functioning indipendantly, met at Zahira College on April 30th, 1950 and inaugurated the ACYMMAC with Dr. Azeez as its President. He served in this capacity for three years and continued to serve the cause of the YMMA movement till his final breath.

Dr. Azeez passed away on November 24th, 1973 in Colombo. He was posthumously awarded a Doctorate of Letters by the University of Jaffna at its first convocation in 1980. A commemorative 75 cents stamp was issued in 1986. He was named one of the 100 Great Muslim Leaders of the 20th Century by the Institute of Objective Studies, India.

On this day we invite all the members of the Muslim Community in our Sri Lanka to join the members of the YMMA spread over the length and breadth of the island in making a special Dua for Marhoom Dr. A. M. A. Azeez as a mark of gratitude for the yeoman service rendered tour Community and Motherland and the great legacy he left behind.

On behalf of All Ceylon YMMA Conference

Saheed M Rismy

National President

November 24, 2020