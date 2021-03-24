Press Release – Sri Lanka Business Networking Meeting in Brisbane

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney in association with the Sri Lanka – Australia Chamber of Commerce (SLACC) organized a business networking meeting during an official visit undertaken by the Consul General Mr Lakshman Hulugalle. The event was held on Monday, 22nd March 2021 at the OJ Wordsworth Room of the Queensland University of Technology (QUT)

Mr Kalum de Silva, President of the SLACC made the welcome remarks. Consul General Mr Lakshman Hulugalle delivered the key note address and emphasised the importance of the Australia Sri Lanka trade and economic relations. He stated that Sri Lanka invites the Australian investors to explore more investment opportunities that have opened up in the country, recently. Consul General said that apart from other activities, he would personally focus on attracting FDI from Australia and extend his fullest cooperation to the potential investors. He requested the Australian entrepreneurs to work with Sri Lanka Consulate in Sydney and to be connected with right parties and authorities in Sri Lanka to expedite the process.

Consul Commercial Mr Abdul Raheem made a comprehensive presentation on existing trade, investment and tourism relations between Australia and Sri Lanka and potential sectors opened for Australian FDI in Sri Lanka highlighting the tax concessions provided under the 2021 budget of the Sri Lankan government. Mr Paul Cooper, Chairman/Rinstrum Smart Weighing Solutions, one of the Australian investor in Sri Lanka talked about his experience in working in the country and market opportunities in foreign markets under various tariff concessions for products manufactured in Sri Lanka.

Mr Andrew Paltridge, Professor of Practice in Internationalization School of Economics and Finance of QUT explained the opportunities in expanding bilateral collaboration in the field of education between Australia and Sri Lanka. Mr Anton Swan, Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Brisbane delivered the vote of thanks. The invitees’ interacted with Sri Lankan officials during the networking session.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sydney

24th March 2021