Pressure Drop – Take Me Higher

















Latest 2016 release from Melbourne reggae/dub band Pressure Drop. Take Me Higher (written Bill Mitchell) proposes a better way to treat the global refugee problem.

We will launch the single on 1st April and hope you will join us at the Luwow. We are excited with what we have done so far and the next batch of original songs will follow soon.

Love to you all

Kelvin and Vanessa.