Prime Minister – Message – Sinhala and Tamil New Year

The Hon. Scott Morrison MP

Prime Minister

MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER

SINHALESE AND TAMIL NEW YEAR 2020

The New Year is usually an occasion for great celebration, hope, and renewal.

Sadly, this year will be very different as we face an unprecedented health crisis.

Coronavirus is a once-in-a-century event. We are distancing ourselves from each other during this New Year, so that next year and beyond, our families and communities can gather again.

All of us have a role to play in keeping our community safe: employers, nurses, doctors, teachers, scientists, friends, family and neighbours. I know we will rise to the challenge.

Life has changed, and it will continue to change in the coming months. But Australians are a remarkably resilient people, and we are working together with a new sense of purpose.

Though we cannot gather together in our homes or congregate in public celebration for Sinhalese and Tamil New Year, we can be together in spirit.

We can draw strength from the values of generosity, hope and strength that I know the Sinhalese and Tamil communities uphold.

They are values that the world now needs more than ever as we look forward to better days.

I wish the Sinhalese and Tamil communities all the best for the year ahead, and thank you for all you give to Australia — this special place we all call home.

The Hon Scott Morrison MP

Prime Minister of Australia

