Prime Minister – Message – Vesak 2020

MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER

VESAK 2020

Vesak is usually a time of special celebration for Buddhists across the world. It’s a time of prayer and quiet reflection, as well as generosity and devotion.

However, this year will be very different as we all experience a global health crisis.

It’s an unprecedented crisis — a once-in-a-century event.

It requires every single one of us to be mindful of our civic duty. All of us have a role to play in keeping our community safe: employers, nurses, doctors, teachers, scientists, friends, family and neighbours.

I know we will rise to the challenge.

I know we can draw on deep wells of courage and compassion, each of us strengthened by our families, our neighbours, our trust in each other and our hope of better days.

Life has changed, and it will continue to change in the months ahead. But Australians are remarkably resilient people, and we are working together with a new sense of purpose.

Though we cannot gather together in our places of worship or congregate in public celebration, we can be together in spirit.

We can draw strength from the values of compassion, charity, kindness, and respect that I know the Buddhist community upholds.

They are values that the world now needs more than ever as we look forward to better days.

I wish Australia’s Buddhist community all the best for a healthy and peaceful Vesak and thank you for all you give to Australia — this special place we call home.

The Hon Scott Morrison MP

Prime Minister of Australia

The Hon. Scott Morrison MP, Sydney

