Prince Philip’s First Personal Car Preserved at Galle Face Hotel. This is a car in the Galle Face Hotel Museum, but not just any car. Prince Phillip of Greece was in the Royal Navy and was stationed in Sri Lanka in 1940 where he bought his first personal car It is a 1935 model Standard Nine. Prince Phillip of Greece returned later to Sri Lanka in 1952 as the Duke of Edinburgh after marrying Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the II. The car is in pristine condition and quite a treasure for the hotel. Prince Philip drove this car to Trincomalee and back, when he was assigned to assist the team surveying the Trinco Harbour, the largest natural harbour in the world. Next time when you are in Colombo, it is worth visiting the Galle Face Hotel to see this historic car, that once belonged to Prince Philip.