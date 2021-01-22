PRINCIPAL – Rev. Sandya Fernando SACRED HEART CONVENT GALLE Quintus de Zylva

Shortly after the Asian Tsunami of 2004 – The Australia Sri Lanka Medical Aid Team were invited by Sr. Disna the Principal of Sacred Heart Convent Galle to visit and spend some time with the senior students of the school. We accepted that invitation and were treated to a great morning with children who were delighted to meet the medical team from Australia.

Sacred Heart Convent continues to teach and nurture their children with great love and care. Waruni and Pushpika were two sisters whom we met on our first trip to Galle. One of them has now graduated with Second Class Honours in Geography from Ruhunu University.

Sacred Heart Convent was founded in Galle by Sisters from Belgium in 1896 – the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary.