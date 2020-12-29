Priyanthi & Raj Collation – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Priyanthi & Raj Jalaldeen Collection

Priyanthi and Raj, better known as P&R have been acclaimed by critics in their native Sri Lanka as well as abroad as international celebrities, They first broke into the music world while still in their teens. They have entertained music lovers around the world performing an extensive repertoire of jazz, blues, R & B and pop music. The secret of their success is not only in Priyanthi’s outstanding singing and Raj’s virtuoso guitar playing and vocals, but their sheer professionalism and the genuine rapport they establish with their audiences no matter where they are both on & off stage.

Those who have heard Priyanthi sing compare her style with greats such as Sarah Vaughn, Randy Crawford, Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson to name a few – but Priyanthi has an inimitable style very much her own. The same as true of Raj. They say he is like Charlie Byrd, George Benson, or Carlos Santana to name a few – but Raj is simply Raj, with a style all his own , comparable to no other. If you don’t believe the P&R aficionados

, just listen to the unique sounds of Priyanthi & Raj Jalaldeen Collection Please Enjoy

Patrick Ranasinghe