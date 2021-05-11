Prop forward Jayantha Ranaweera shone for CH and Sri Lanka-by Althaf Nawaz

Jayantha Ranaweera

Source:Dailynews

Some rugby players who wore the Sri Lanka jersey commenced their rugby career and laid their foundation of the game from underprivileged schools. Later by joining a premier institution who were in the forefront in handling the oval shaped ball they convert into well-recognised players. Jayantha Ranaweera had to face similar circumstances and had a tough journey overcoming many obstacles before he donned the Sri Lankan jersey.

Jayantha Ranaweera fondly known as ‘Jajja’ amongst friends is third in a family of three boys. His father Thilakapala Ranaweera was an auditor at State Engineering Corporation and mother S. K.T. Munasinghe was a retired teacher. His elder brother is Athula and the younger one is Kapila.

He started his education from President’s College, Maharagama, where he had his primary education. Later for the betterment of both his academic and sports career he joined D. S. Senanayake College, Colombo from grade six onwards, where he completed his secondary education. Jayantha certainly did not hail from a family which had any sporting background but was very enthusiastic in engaging in sports. At President’s College, he competed in cricket and hockey as Rugby was not introduced at that time. After his enrollment with D.S., he was driven into sports by his schoolmates and he first took part in several inter house matches before he took up handling the rugby ball. He was only 15 years old when he played for the D. S. under-17 team as a utility player occupying the positions of ‘hooker’ and ‘prop forward’.

His first coach was Nizam Hajireen and then was coached by the late former Papua New Guinean Joel Pera. D.S. used to play their annual rugby big match against St. Benedict’s and had the opportunity of competing for three years which they won all of them. He played in the college first XV team under the captaincies of Mahesh Perera, Asanga and Sehran which was coached by M.D. Ifthikar, to become one of the few players to represent Sri Lanka from his ‘Alma Mater’.

After his memorable school rugby career, he was very optimistic in getting into the club rugby arena. He began his club career in 1997 donning the Havelock jersey with an invitation extended by his former school coach Joel Pera, who was a player there. After two years of competitive rugby gaining the all-important exposure he moved to CH and FC in 1999 as he spent the best time of his club rugby career amidst several challenges and obstacles until 2010.

He had to compete in the ‘B’ division with CH “Kabaragoyas’ for three to four years and had to strive hard to get an opportunity to play in the senior side on and off. He finally established a permanent place in the senior team and led the CH and FC in rugby in 2008, where he locked horns as a Prop forward, which was inculcated with some unforgettable memories and his remarkable journey of rugby there took him to the top by wearing the Sri Lanka National jersey.

While being a player there, he was called to represent the National team in 2003, which propelled him to achieve several milestones in his illustrious rugby career, which ended after seven years in 2010, where he competed for the country in many tournaments at home and overseas. He represented the Sri Lanka rugby team which took part in the World Cup qualifying tournament in 2007, played in Thailand, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, under the National Coach late George Simpkin who was instrumental in giving him the required exposure in world rugby. He was fortunate to play under Sanjeewa Jayasinghe and Sajith Mallikarachchi’s captaincy overcoming some top teams in the region.

With the completion of the National duty in 2010, he joined the Air Force Rugby team and represented them for five years, which gave him the golden opportunity to undergo a rugby training programme in New Zealand for one month. Jayantha finally joined the Up Country Lions in 2015, where he signed off from his eventful rugby journey filled with many ups and downs facing many hardships. As a sportsman he had the courage and the determination of reaching his goals which he achieved finally.

He would like to extend his sincere gratitude to his school’s coaches and Imthi Marikkar who took him to Air Force and Up Country Lions and coached them. C.P. Abeygunawardena who handled the National team as a coach along with George Simpkin. He is currently the Area Sales Manager attached to Hutchinson Telecom, which supported CH rugby as sponsors during his captaincy.

He is also thankful to his former CEO Lasantha Perera who initiated that sponsorship for them. He is a proud father of two boys Savinu and Suhas and his wife is Isuru Prabodha who has been a great source of strength in his life.