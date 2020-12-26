Public urged to refrain from visiting Sri Pada on pilgrimage

Issuing a statement, the Nuwara Eliya District Secretary has requested the general public to refrain from engaging in pilgrimages to the Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak) in January 2021.

Source:Dailynews

The Nuwara Eliya District COVID-19 Control Committee requested Buddhist devotees to refrain from worshipping the Sacred Sri Pada Mountain in January as there exists a high health risk exists due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nuwara Eliya District Secretary M.B.R. Pushpakumara pointed out that the Nuwara Eliya District COVID-19 Control Committee reached the decision due to the existing threat of COVID-19 being spread to the estate sector in Nuwara Eliya.

He also pointed out that the Committee is of the opinion although the Sri Pada devotees follow the health guidelines, the risk is high.