Publishing a collection of short stories written by people of Sri Lankan origin living in Australia

Calling for Contributions

The Writers Guild of Sinhalese Cultural Forum of NSW Inc has launched a project to publish a collection of short stories written by people of Sri Lankan origin living in Australia. The aims of the project are as follows.

To establish and foster a literary link between the various community groups with Sri Lankan heritage living in Australia To establish and foster a literary link between thepeople of Sri Lankan origin living in Australiaand the multicultural Australia To take diasporic Sri Lankan literature produced in Australia to the global audience

It is intended that this proposed collection of short stories is published in Australia first in hard copy targeting the Australian readers and at a later stage as an eBook targeting the global audience.

We now call upon people of Sri Lankan origin living in Australia to send in their short stories to be considered for inclusion in the proposed collection.

The selection criteria:

The writers of short stories must be people of Sri Lankan origin living in Australia The creations must depict life in Australia by people of Sri Lankan origin Short stories must be written in English There are no strict limitations on length, but it is expected that a short story would not go beyond five-pages of A4 size in length, typed in 12-point arial font.

The section process:

All submitted short stories will be blind reviewed by a panel of reviewers appointed by the Writers Guild. The criteria used will be: (i) the literary value of the submissions and (ii) representation of migrant life in Australia in the submissions.

Selected short stories will go under an editing process, where applicable, by an editorial board appointed by the Writers Guild to prepare manuscript for publication.

Writers will be consulted in each step of this selection and editing process.

Copyright:

The copyright of the submitted short stories will remain a property of the writers.

Deadline for submitting short stories:

Please submit your typed short stories by 28 February, 2021 by eMail to: rasika.suriyaarachchi@gmail.com

For details about this project please contact:

Rasika Suriyaarachchi (rasika.suriyaarachchi@gmail.com)

Coordinator, English Short Story Project, Writers Guild of SCF

Writers Guild of the Sinhalese Cultural Forum of NSW Inc.

09 December 2020