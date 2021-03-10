R.I.P. Lucian A. Nethsingha (1936-2021) – Lucian Nethsingha funeral Eucharist

Dear Friends in and of the Thomian Family,

I am pleased to share with you the details of the Funeral Service for Old Thomian, Lucian Nethsingha, which will be held at St. Bene’t’s Church in Cambridge today at 12:00 Noon GMT. It will be live-streamed on the following link if you wish to join in from home, live: https://youtu.be/uyBXgPNm-LY . Please check your local time equivalent to 12:00 Noon GMT today. By my calculation, it will be livestreamed at 11:00pm AEST tonight, for those of us in the Eastern states of Australia. Please double check!

Also attached is a copy of the Order of Service for the Funeral Eucharist. You will note from it that the Organist is Glen Dempsey, former Organ Scholar of St John’s College, Cambridge. His profile is copied below FYI and interest.

Julia and I received a very nice email from Andrew Nethsingha and his family thanking us for our message of sympathy and the fond memories in the photos I sent him.

The history of St. Bene’t’s Church – the oldest church in Cambridge – is long, fascinating and worth reading on the church website. https://www.stbenetschurch.org/

Also copied below are various tributes to Lucian and other items of memorabilia which I thought you might find interesting and like to read and listen to, concerning Lucian’s musical life.

Hoping that you all will enjoy the service if you can participate live from home. If you cannot watch the livestream, I am confident it will be available for a week or two so you could watch it later.

Esto Perpetua!

With warm regards, best wishes and blessings from Julia and me,

Roger